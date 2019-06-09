Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft unveils an even more customizable Elite controller

It will be available to pre-order later today.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
48m ago in Gadgetry
Microsoft

Remember the Xbox Elite controller? Well, Microsoft has a new one. The company says its new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (what a mouthful) has "over 30 new ways to play like a pro," including adjustable-tension thumbsticks and updated triggers. The pad also comes with wraparound rubberized grips and up to three custom profiles so that you don't have to reconfigure everything when you switch between Forza Horizon 4 and the upcoming Gears 5. According to a quick teaser, the Series 2 Elite controller will last 40 hours on a single charge and can be replenished with an included charging dock. We don't have a price tag just yet, but it should be available to pre-order from xbox.com later today.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

e32019, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, microsoft
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick Summers is a senior reporter, editor and photographer at Engadget. He studied multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University and holds an NCTJ certificate. Nick previously worked at The Next Web and FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK.

