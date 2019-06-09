Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service begins in October

Microsoft didn't give us many new details about its Project xCloud game streaming service at E3, but at least we know when it's going to arrive: this October. As you'd expect, the service will let you play Xbox titles across multiple devices. Since it's only streaming video of your remote gameplay, like Google's Stadia, you can expect to access the service on things like phones, tablets, TVs and computers.

But that's not all: Microsoft also announced that you'll be able to stream games directly from your own Xbox console, instead of its servers. That's pretty much what Sony has been doing with its PlayStation Remote Play feature, but Microsoft's cloud expertise should allow for significantly better performance.