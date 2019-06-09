Rivian's electric trucks can charge each other

Scaringe also confirmed the availability of previously-patented auxiliary battery packs. So long as you don't need all your available cargo space, you could toss in extra batteries if the 400-mile maximum range isn't enough.

The features add to the list of promises Rivian has made about its vehicles, which start hitting the market with the R1T truck's arrival in 2020. However, Scaringe stressed that his EVs were still dealing with the practical limitations of current technology, such as battery chemistry (fast charging speeds are still dictated by cell longevity), aerodynamics and charging infrastructures. To him, it was all about wringing "efficiencies" out of the tech that's already there.