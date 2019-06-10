AMD tells all about its $449 Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU

After unveiling its first 7-nanometer "Navi" GPUs a few weeks ago at Computex, the Radeon RX 5000 series, AMD finally gave us more details at E3. Its first cards from the new family will be the $449 Radeon RX 5700 XT, which will take on NVIDIA's RTX 2070, and the $379 RX 5700, which competes with the NVIDIA RTX 2060. AMD says the more powerful 5700 XT will feature 40 compute units, boost speeds upwards of 1.9GHz, and up to 9.75 teraflops. The 5700, meanwhile, has 36 compute units and speeds up to 1.7GHz.

E3 is a bit of an odd venue for the company, but it makes sense since its hardware powers both Microsoft's next-generation Xbox, Project Scarlett, as well as Sony's unnamed new PlayStation. Since both of those consoles list ray tracing as a key feature, we knew AMD had something in the works to take on NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, the first video cards to make real-time ray tracing possible for consumers.