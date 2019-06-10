Google Assistant now offers navigation help in Waze

You might not have to touch your screen much at all the next time you navigate with Waze. Google is starting to roll out Assistant support in Waze for Android users, making some of its features available through (relatively) distraction-free voice control. You can report problems like traffic or crashes while still paying attention to the road, or tell Waze to avoid toll roads if you forgot to specify that before setting off.
The feature is only available in the US for English speakers at present, although we'd expect that to expand in the long run. It's also reasonable to say this should make Waze's crowdsourcing features more useful -- you don't have to wait for a stop to safely alert your fellow drivers to impending delays.