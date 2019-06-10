'Twin Mirror' will be a one-year Epic Games Store exclusive

Dontnod (also the creator of Life is Strange and Vampyr) also confirmed that, when Twin Mirror does arrive, it'll be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC for 12 months. The game will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

In Twin Mirror, you'll follow the story of an investigative journalist named Sam who returns to his Rust Belt hometown for a friend's funeral. But all doesn't go to plan, as he wakes up with his shirt covered in blood and no memory of what happened. He'll have to get to the bottom of what happened, with a little help (or hindrance) from a manifestation of his wise-ass inner monologue.