A dark, post-Brexit London will be the setting for Watch Dogs: Legion, the third game in the open world action franchise. At Ubisoft's E3 keynote, the publisher showed that the latest hacker title will launch March 6th 2020.

The game's most interesting new hook is that there is no central protagonist. The game has you building an underground resistance of hackers, and players will recruit their team from any of the pedestrians strolling around London.