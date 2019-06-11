Engadget giveaway: Win a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card!

The incredible shrinking storage format story continues with SanDisk's latest tiny powerhouse. The Extreme microSDXC now comes with a 1TB capacity option, which can help with the ever-increasing file sizes from 4K UHD video or just store every shot your itchy shutter finger snaps. Read speeds of up to 160MB/s help expedite file transfers and write speeds of up to 90MB/s let you capture more at a faster pace. SanDisk's A2 specs work to improve mobile app performance, and a durable design means less worry if they end up loose in your travel bag.

For this week's giveaway, SanDisk has provided us with one of it's Tardis-like Extreme 1TB microSDXC cards, along with a MobileMate USB 3.0 Reader to make speedy transfers easier across your devices. One lucky reader will get this big little microSD card to fill up with action sports memories and caviar dreams. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning. Good luck!