'Resident Evil 5' and '6' are coming to Nintendo Switch

You won't have to be content with older Resident Evil games on the Switch for much longer. Capcom is bringing two of its not-quite-newest survival horror titles, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, to Nintendo's platform sometime in the fall. It's not certain just how much will have changed with the port, although they look reasonably intact from the cursory glimpse Nintendo has offered so far. These aren't the franchise's greatest hits -- they will, however, fill in a conspicuous gap for Switch fans.