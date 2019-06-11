Samsung is bringing the mid-tier Galaxy A50 phone to the US

Samsung is bringing the new models under its mid-tier Galaxy A-Series line to the US for those who'd rather not spend big bucks on flagship phones. It's kicking things off by releasing the Galaxy A50, which was previously rolled out in some developing markets, with Verizon on June 13th. With a price tag of $350, the A50 is the most expensive in the line. It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display -- named as such due to its U-shaped notch -- a 512GB expandable storage and a 4,000mAh battery for a lengthy battery life. The phone also boasts a 25-megapixel rear camera with a 75-degree field of view and a 123-degree field of view Ultra Wide lens first seen on the Galaxy S10.