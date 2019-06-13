Google's Area 120 made a free, drag-and-drop 3D game builder

Google's in-house incubator, Area 120, has produced things like an app that teaches coding and tools to boost literacy. Now it wants to help gamers create their own 3D games, no experience necessary. Today, it launched Game Builder, a free platform that aims to "make building a game feel like playing a game."
Game Builder uses a drag-and-drop, card-based visual programming system, which doesn't require any coding. Though, if you want to take things up a level, you can build your own cards in Javascript. There are thousands of 3D models to work with when you're building characters. And the tool is meant to be collaborative -- multiple users can build or play games simultaneously. Google hopes it will appeal to everyone from novice to experienced game designers and says you can slap together a game in 10 minutes or spend hours crafting one. You can find Game Builder on Steam for PC and Mac.