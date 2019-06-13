Huawei's lock screens unexpectedly turn into advertisements

According to Huawei users on Twitter, ads for the hotel reservation site Booking.com are popping up on the lock screen of some Huawei smartphones. As Android Police reports, the ads seem to appear on devices using the preinstalled landscape wallpapers. They've been spotted in several countries -- including the UK, Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, Norway and Germany -- and on various models.
#Huawei has turned the random landscape backgrounds on the lock screen into ads. Wtf fuck this pic.twitter.com/6dAUeu17Jf— Alex (@ValexWhoa) June 13, 2019
On Twitter, users were quick to question and criticize the ads. Given Huawei's recent press, the company certainly doesn't need more bad publicity. And while Huawei has scaled back smartphone production, we doubt this is a move to boost revenue. When Engadget reached out to Huawei for comment, a spokesperson said the company is investigating and that it will provide more details when it has them.
Ah hear... @Huawei why am I now being served ads on my lock screen? Stop it! Moreover @bookingcom what idiot in marketing thought this was ok? #ads #DigitalMarketing #Huawei #measure pic.twitter.com/Ta1lslMwsP— Dave Rooney (@daverooney) June 13, 2019