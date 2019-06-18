‘Apex Legends’ is making its worst guns more powerful

According to a blog post, the Mozambique and P2020 will get new Hammerpoint Round hop ups -- that's especially significant for the Mozambique, which many argue is the worst gun in the game. The Alternator and RE-45 will get new Disruptor rounds hop ups. "This season, we wanted to bring up the low end of the power curve a little, increase situational viability for lesser-used weapons, and create more interplay between weapons," wrote Sean Slayback, the principal weapons designer on Apex Legends at Respawn.

In the blog post, Respawn also promises L-STAR will fire larger projectiles than any other Apex weapon. It'll join the Mastiff and Kraber in airdrop packages, and Slayback says, "quite frankly, it's a beast." To make sure it doesn't give any one player an unfair advantage, it comes with limited ammo that can't be refilled. According to Slayback, the weapons team will add a few more tweaks when the second season begins, so be sure to check the patch notes as you start playing.