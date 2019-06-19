Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Janet Mock signs historic deal with Netflix

The writer and director is the first black trans woman to land this type of agreement.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
50m ago in AV
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Janet Mock just became the first out black trans woman to land an overall deal with a major studio. The three-year, multimillion dollar deal will allow Mock to create new shows and film projects for the streaming giant. Mock is perhaps best known for the FX show Pose, which she writes for, directs and produces. She will continue working on the show despite her agreement with Netflix.

As part of the pact formed with Netflix, Mock will take on the role of executive producer and director for the upcoming Netflix series Hollywood, created by Glee producer Ryan Murphy. Mock is also already getting to work on ideas of her one. One of the first projects she will work on for Netflix is a college drama following a young trans woman. She is also working on a series about New Orleans in the wake of slavery's abolishment and a reboot of an unnamed sitcom.

Mock joins a small but growing group of non-binary and trans producers who are helping to expand the scope of the entertainment industry. Lilly and Lana Wachowski, creators of The Matrix and Netflix's Sense8, are perhaps the most prominent trans women in the business while Jill Soloway, who identifies as non-binary, has a major contract with Amazon Studios.

Via: Variety
Source: Netflix
In this article: av, business, entertainment, janet mock, lgbtq, netflix, overall deal
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr