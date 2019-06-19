The DJ-inspired production platform Serato Studio arrives today

If you're a Serato DJ user with an unfulfilled desire to make beats and missed the beta for the company's new production platform, now's your chance. Today is the official launch of Serato Studio 1.0 and it's in good form following a little feedback from the initial test group. As we mentioned back in March, Serato Studio is an easy entry point into music production for DJs and novices alike. The software ties into existing DJ hardware for those already invested in mixing tunes, letting you manage many of the on-screen tools right from your controller. It's also chock full of familiar features including colored waveforms, cue points and direct access to your Serato DJ library.
Serato Studio 1.0 is available today as a subscription of $15 per month -- or $10 per month billed annually -- and you can test the waters first with a free trial. Subscribers will get regular software updates, along with access to Serato Sounds which provides new audio packs each month. They'll be loaded with instruments, drum kits, loops and FX spanning a variety of styles from sound designers like Decap, Goldbaby, MSXII Sound Design and more.