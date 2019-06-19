The latest version of Monopoly is voice-activated

The set doesn't come with paper money, as well as the game's familiar Chance and Community Chest cards -- Mr. Monopoly, for better or worse, handles all transactions. You'll have to press your chosen token's button to ask him how much money you have left or to buy a property for you.

We just hope the voice AI can understand your commands most of the time, because the game might be a lot less enjoyable if you have to repeat yourself again and again. Hey, if Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant get it wrong now and then, it's only natural to be a bit uncertain about Mr. Monopoly. The game will be available for pre-order through Walmart at noon today with a $30 suggested retail price, and it's slated to hit shelves on July 1st.