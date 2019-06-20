Adobe Lightroom is now on the Mac App Store

The first major Adobe app to be available on the Mac App Store has finally arrived. Adobe Lightroom, one of the apps in its Creative Cloud suite, is now available for download. It was one of the applications Apple promised would be available through its platform when it introduced the newly redesigned Mac App Store, along with Office 365 and Live Studio from Snap Inc. Microsoft's office application suite made its way to the store earlier this year, marking the first time Apple has offered a bundle of software on Mac's application marketplace.
To be clear, Adobe already offers other products on the platform, but they're lighter versions of its major applications -- like Photoshop Elements instead of the full-feature Photoshop. You can use Lightroom for free for seven days, after which you'll have to pay a subscription fee of $10 a month to be able to keep accessing its features.
Like with Office 365, you'll be able to pay through Apple's services: you will be charged through your iTunes account after seven days, and you'll have to go to Account Settings and switch off auto-renew if you don't want to pay for access. Clearly, the biggest app makers are finally taking the Mac App Store seriously, and we might see more of them bring their offerings to the platform.