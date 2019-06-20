Amazon upgrades the Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision

Amazon also worked with its content partners to make navigating the Fire TV Edition more convenient. Gupta pressed down a button on the remote and asked told Alexa, "Watch 'Our Planet'" and the television pulled up a list of results, then launched Netflix and played Our Planet in 4K. On the demo unit, the scenes of starry night skies looked captivatingly clear and vivid.

Gupta also showed how he was able to pull up a feed from a connected camera by pressing the Alexa button on the remote control and saying "Show me Bobby's office." The TV then displayed a stream from an adjacent meeting room that had been decked out to look like Bobby Axelrod's office from the show Billions.

Amazon isn't the first to bring Dolby Vision to its smart TVs -- rival Roku has been doing it for awhile. For example, there are TCL Roku TVs with Dolby Vision across a variety of prices already.

Besides the support for the display spec, there doesn't appear to be much difference between the Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision and its predecessor. Amazon will continue selling both versions, with the new model launched today intended as a next-gen option rather than a replacement in its lineup. If you've been looking for an Amazon smart TV with a greater dynamic range, these might be worth considering.