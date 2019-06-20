Show More Results

What do you think of the Radeon VII graphics card?

In the battle for the best GPU, how would you rank AMD’s new flagship?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
28m ago in Personal Computing
A cousin of AMD's Instinct M150 gaming card, the Radeon VII was released in February with an eyebrow-raising asking price of $699. In his review, Christopher Schodt commended the card's speed, 16GB of HBM2 memory and performance during graphics testing. The first card built on a 7nm manufacturing process, the Radeon VII was clearly intended to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. However, it wasn't always faster than those NVIDIA cards.

Last week we asked for user reviews of the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, so now here's your chance to weigh in on the competition. If you're an AMD fan, hop over to our product page for the Radeon VII and give us a break down of the card's strengths and weaknesses: Is the GPU fast enough for 4K gaming? Did you experience any stuttering? How does the card perform for content creation tasks like video effects? Include all the juicy details, and you may see your review included in an upcoming roundup!


Note: Comments are off for this post; please submit your thoughts on our AMD Radeon VII product page!

A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

