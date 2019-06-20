'Friday the 13th' is coming to Nintendo Switch... on a Tuesday

When you do get your hands on the Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition, it'll include all released DLC save for exclusives for Kickstarter backers. The $40 physical version also includes a limited-edition poster. There might not be any future updates though, as Gun Media is unable to make any changes because of a lawsuit regarding ownership of the franchise's characters. As such, it's only able to carry out maintenance and bug fixes on Friday the 13th.