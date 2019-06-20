Waymo is developing driverless services with Renault and Nissan

Waymo might make its way to the top of the automotive world with the help of industry giants that chose to team up with the company. The Alphabet subsidiary has just inked a deal with Renault and Nissan to explore the development of driverless mobility services. None of the companies involved revealed details about the project other than the products they do come up with will transport people and deliver goods in France and Japan. According to Reuters, though, the partnership will also explore the development of self-driving cars for the regions. Who knows -- it might even give Waymo the chance to get in on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics robotaxi action.
We're partnering with @Groupe_Renault & @Nissan on behalf of The Alliance to explore driverless mobility services for passengers and deliveries starting in France & Japan. More https://t.co/UZiOpAYScY pic.twitter.com/hIbmBurt89— Waymo (@Waymo) June 20, 2019
Renault-Nissan Alliance business development chief Hadi Zablit said the companies will "develop a framework for deployment of mobility services at scale" under the initial agreement. They'll move to the physical testing of any vehicle they create and the deployment of the services they conjure up at a later date.
The new partners see the team-up as the "first step to developing long-term, profitable driverless mobility services operations." In fact, their activities in France and Japan could be just the beginning. If all goes well in Renault's and Nissan's home countries, they might expand the scope of their partnership to other markets in the future.