Waymo is developing driverless services with Renault and Nissan

We're partnering with @Groupe_Renault & @Nissan on behalf of The Alliance to explore driverless mobility services for passengers and deliveries starting in France & Japan. More https://t.co/UZiOpAYScY pic.twitter.com/hIbmBurt89 — Waymo (@Waymo) June 20, 2019

Renault-Nissan Alliance business development chief Hadi Zablit said the companies will "develop a framework for deployment of mobility services at scale" under the initial agreement. They'll move to the physical testing of any vehicle they create and the deployment of the services they conjure up at a later date.

The new partners see the team-up as the "first step to developing long-term, profitable driverless mobility services operations." In fact, their activities in France and Japan could be just the beginning. If all goes well in Renault's and Nissan's home countries, they might expand the scope of their partnership to other markets in the future.