YouTube tests moving comments to a separate window on mobile

In YouTube's current iOS and Android mobile apps, users have to scroll past the video, engagement buttons and recommended content to reach the comment section. As XDA Developers first reported, some Android users are now seeing a new button at the top of the page. To view comments, users must click that button, which opens a new window.

It's unclear if YouTube's motive is to hide comments. On one hand, by placing them on another page, the platform could spare people from having to look at them. On the other, because most users have to scroll quite a bit before they see comments on their mobile app, a button at the top of the page could actually provide easier access. Google confirmed the test in a statement provided to Engadget (the full text is below), but the company didn't say whether or not this is an attempt to hide comments.

In a statement provided to Engadget, a YouTube spokesperson said: