Carnegie Mellon will help Ford advance its self-driving vehicle tech

Argo AI has pledged $15 million over five years, and the funding will support five faculty, along with a group of doctoral candidates. The center will work to advance autonomous vehicle tech as a whole, but it will also help Argo AI develop its next-generation technology and push into more cities. According to Argo, neither industry nor academia alone can solve the challenges of developing and deploying self-driving cars and the infrastructure needed to support them; together, though, Argo and CMU might stand a chance. Argo isn't the first autonomous vehicle company to partner with CMU. A few years ago, Uber was charged with poaching the university's robotics lab of top staff. It's likely this time around CMU will be looking for a more collaborative endeavor.