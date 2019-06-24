Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

George Clooney will direct and star in a post-apocalyptic Netflix movie

The film is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel 'Good Morning, Midnight.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
12m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

George Clooney is set to don a snowsuit for a post-apocalyptic Netflix movie he'll direct, star in and produce. In the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel Good Morning, Midnight, he'll play lonely Arctic scientist Augustine, who tries to make contact with the crew of a spacecraft as they attempt to return to terra firma.

Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, Overlord) wrote the screenplay. You probably shouldn't expect to see the flick until later next year at the earliest, as filming will get underway in October. It won't be Clooney's first streaming project either, as he was heavily involved in Hulu's Catch 22 miniseries.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr