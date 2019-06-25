MikMe Pocket lets you record mobile audio like a pro

Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to demo the MikMe Pocket, but it's easy to see how it could be useful for YouTubers and reporters. The company's app automatically combines the mic's audio with the video being shot on your phone, and you can also edit your clips there too. That's a far simpler process than throwing everything into a PC video editing app and making sure your sound and imagery are in sync. Starting next year, you'll also be able to switch the MikMe Pocket over to the Bluetooth hands free profile, which lowers the audio quality to 16kHz, but will let you use the device with any third-party app. (It'll likely still sound better than just recording with your phone normally.)

Professional users will likely appreciate some of the MikMe Pocket's more advanced features, including the ability to wirelessly monitor your recordings, as well as a 3.5mm stereo out connection for passing audio to cameras and mixers. MikMe also plans to offer a "pro" version of its app with more capabilities, like recording a video with two of its microphones, video customization and custom branding for $9.90 a month. You'll get a year of pro access with every MikMe Pocket, but after that you'll need to pay the subscription fee.

MikMe has already raised nearly $70,000 for the Pocket on Kickstarter, and it still has 28 days left to go on its campaign. You can snag the standard version of the device for around $284, or pay $329 to get a better lav mic. And if you want to go all out, there's the professional kit with two MikMe Pockets for around $660. All of the bundles will cost around 30 percent more once the MikMe Pocket hits retail, so there's an incentive to jump in early. The company plans to start shipping the Pocket to backers this December, and we're hoping to test it out before then.