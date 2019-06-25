A 'One Punch Man' game is coming to consoles and PC

At last, there's a full-fledged One Punch Man game coming to consoles and computers. Bandai Namco has announced work on One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, an "action fighting" game for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It's a three-on-three brawler that will include many of the characters from the series, including its centerpiece Saitama as well as his sidekick Genos, the selfless Mumen Rider and the obsessive Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.
There's no release date just yet, although the early trailer suggests it's a classic arena fighter. The real question is how Bandai Namco play-balances this game. When Saitama's whole conceit is that he can defeat any enemy with a single fist, how does the game represent him properly without making him wildly overpowered? Have him too distracted by mosquitos to unleash his full fury? There's likely a lot of time to go before the release, though, so we'd expect answers by then.