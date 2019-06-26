DisplayPort 2.0 supports 8K monitors

With 8K displays in the pipeline and Apple's 6K Pro Display XDR on its way, the DisplayPort standard was in need of an update. Today, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) addressed the demand for increased bandwidth and revealed DisplayPort 2.0. It's the standard's first major update since 2016, and it will provide up to a threefold increase in bandwidth over the previous version. It will support 8K monitors, higher refresh rates, HDR support at higher resolutions and improved support for multiple display set-ups. It could also give AR and VR displays a boost.
As with the most recent standard, version 2.0 functions over USB-C, as well as the standard DisplayPort connector. The new standard is capable of delivering a maximum payload of 77.37 Gbps, nearly triple the 25.92 Gbps that version 1.4 delivered. As a result, DisplayPort 2.0 is the first standard to support 8K resolution at 60 Hz refresh rate with full-color 4:4:4 resolution.
"DP 2.0 represents one of our most significant milestones in the history of DisplayPort, and is the culmination of several years' effort and major enhancements to this ubiquitous standard," said VESA Board Chair Alan Kobayashi. According to VESA, the first DisplayPort 2.0 products are expected to appear on the market by late 2020. With any luck, they'll arrive before the Japanese Broadcasting Company broadcasts the 2020 Summer Olympics in 8K.