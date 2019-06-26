Now Duolingo teaches the world's five most common languages

The courses are available on Android, iOS and the web.

Whether or not you need to know Arabic, this marks an important milestone for Duolingo -- it now teaches the five most commonly spoken languages on the planet. You can generally assume that Duolingo will help you settle in a new country or make your next vacation slightly less intimidating. The service still isn't as flexible for non-English speakers (Arabic speakers can only learn a handful of languages). This is, however, a step in the right direction.