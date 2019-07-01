HTC Vive will help more companies jump into VR

Take Ovation, for example: It's a public speaking training tool that uses the Vive Pro Eye's gaze-tracking to detect where exactly you're looking. After running through a demo, it told me I was staring at the teleprompter, instead of looking at the audience. (In fairness, I wasn't prepared to recite a speech during a VR demo.) You're also able to choose a variety of venues, from a tiny conference room to a large lecture hall. It's the sort of thing that could help anyone anxious about public speaking -- after all, the best way to overcome those fears is to practice in realistic environments. It's a genuine enterprise use we might be seeing more of.

Dan O'Brien, HTC Vive's general manager of the Americas, and the head of Vive Enterprise Solutions, says VR needs to be treating just like any new technology headed to businesses. That means making sure their software works properly behind firewalls, and ensuring they work together with workplace mainstays, like Microsoft Office and Autodesk. He also pointed to HTC and Sprint's upcoming 5G hotspot as another business-friendly move, since it'll make it easy to deploy VR almost anywhere with gigabit speeds. That might just sound like marketing fluff, but for IT departments tasked with delivering VR solutions, it could be a lifesaver.