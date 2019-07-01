NASA will livestream the total solar eclipse over South America tomorrow

If you happen to be in the path of the eclipse, we'll remind you not to look directly at the sun. In 2017, one woman had permanent vision loss because she looked at the sun for six seconds, and at least one $11,500 Canon lens melted. Fortunately, eclipse glasses offer a safe viewing method, and thanks to Astronomers Without Borders, at least some of the glasses used in 2017 were sent to school children in South American in advance of tomorrow's event.

This total solar eclipse will provide scientists with a unique opportunity to study solar radiation, which impacts everything from space weather to astronauts' health and the durability of spacecraft. Those are all factors that could impact NASA's plans to return crews to the Moon in 2024 and to prepare for crewed missions to Mars.