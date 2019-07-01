A virtual reality massage center will open in Los Angeles this week

Los Angeles residents will soon be able to float off into distant worlds while their aches are soothed in a virtual reality massage center, which opening this Friday, July 5th. At the outset, the Esqapes Immersive Relaxation Center, supposedly the first of its kind, will offer 10 different VR environments for you to try and relax in, including a sauna, a koi pond at an ocean-side resort and a ski cabin with a crackling fireplace.
The center will pump in fragrances related to each setting along with a cool breeze. The massage isn't virtual, but it's not from a human, either -- it's an automated massage chair, hopefully better than the one you collapse into for a break at the mall.
Somewhat fittingly, Esqapes is based in the SAG-Aftra Building. That's the home of the Screen Actors Guild, whose members certainly know a thing or two about pretend worlds.
Esqapes might not be able to offer you a massage from a real masseur or masseuse on an actual Carribean beach. But as a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of LA, it might be worth checking out.