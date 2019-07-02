The Room's Tommy Wiseau stars in new animated sci-fi series

In SpaceWorld, Wiseau plays TX, a starship captain who more or less is an animated stand-in for himself. In other words, TX is inept, often says things that don't make any real sense and is constantly headed towards disaster. The poor, unfortunate souls tasked with assisting TX are a robot called "Computer Person" and a shark in a spacesuit who serves as the ship's attorney. Sestero plays Dorgol, a monster robot bounty hunter and TX's rival.

Wiseau's quixotic persona seems genetically engineered for the world of sci-fi cartoons, which is perhaps why the pilot of SpaceWorld works. The first episode is funny and absurd, and liberally pokes fun at Wiseau without being mean-spirited. Fans of YouTube's Dallas and Robo, another quirky space cartoon with improbably lead characters, will surely find a lot to like about SpaceWorld. There are no details on whether SpaceWorld will be approved for a full series, but that's likely based on the success of the pilot.