Beat 'em up revival 'River City Girls' arrives September 5th

Virtually everything is a weapon.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
7m ago in AV
WayForward

WayForward thinks it has a simple way to keep the River City formula fresh: reverse the roles. It's releasing River City Girls, a revival of the side-scrolling brawler that has high school girls Kyoko and Misako laying waste to everyone between them and their captured boyfriends. True to the spirit of the series, virtually anything is a weapon -- baseball bats, bikes and even park benches are fair game.

It's handled in a suitably retro style, although it's thankfully not hewing too closely to the blocky NES original apart from "guest appearances" by River City veterans. You can also expect anime- and manga-style cutscenes and a soundtrack from indies like Chipzel and NateWantsToBattle.

The $30 beat 'em up arrives September 5th on PC (through GOG, Humble Bundle and Steam) as well as PS4, Switch and Xbox One. A physical version will be available later through Limited Run Games. We wouldn't expect a radical departure from the core punch-everything-that-moves mechanic of the River City franchise, but there's enough here that it might be worth a look if you miss the days of fighting through hordes of thugs in glorious 2D.

