Canon's G7 X III can shoot vertical video for your Instagram

Canon has dubbed the G7 X III "the next-generation vlogging camera," and it appears to have the specs to back that up. It packs a 4.2 times optical lens (24-100 mm f/1.8-2.8 in a 35mm equivalent), with built-in optical image stabilization, for one thing. You also get a 3-inch rear touchscreen that can tilt up 180 degrees for vloggers or selfie takers. To ensure top audio quality, it even has a built-in microphone input, though no headphone jack.

On the video side, you can shoot 4K video at 30 fps with no cropping, a feature even the $2,300 EOS R can't boast. For slow-mo, it can shoot 120 fps at 1080p. Perhaps most impressively, the G7 X III lets you stream directly to YouTube over WiFi. With all those things taken into account, along with the G7 X III's small, lightweight form factor, you should have a top-notch, inexpensive YouTuber camera.

What's that you say? You're on Instagram? Well, no sweat there, either. Thanks to a built-in gyro, you can shoot vertical video, and the G7 X III will log that into the clip's metadata so you can easily add it to an Instagram story. To drive home the point that Canon is targeting influencers with this camera, it's launching it at the Vidcon 2019 vlogger-oriented convention.

>

Where the G7 X III targets vloggers, the G5 X II (above) is aimed at photographers. It packs roughly the same design and video/photo specs, but has an impressive 24-120mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and a pop-up OLED electronic viewfinder. The body is much smaller than the G5X and, dare I saw, far prettier than its gawky predecessor.

The G7 X III will cost $749 and come in silver or black, while the G5 X II is $899 in black only. Both cameras will be available starting next month.