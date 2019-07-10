Google Assistant launch gesture officially arrives on Android Q beta

In addition, Android Q Beta 5 introduces a "peek behavior" for apps that use navigation drawers -- panels that can be accessed with a swipe or a tap, showing users an app's main menu. This peek behavior will let users know if they've grabbed the drawer and if continuing with the gesture would bring it in.

"Gestural navigation lets apps use the full screen for content while minimizing the visible system chrome and navigation -- which is particularly important on today's edge-to-edge screens. In Beta 5 we're continuing to improve and polish based on your feedback and we wanted to provide an update on a few key areas," the tech giant said in its announcement.

Google says there's one more beta iteration to go before it releases Android Q to the public, but the fifth beta's features and behaviors are apparently very close to what we'll see in the consumer version. Pixel owners who want to take Android Q for a spin right now can check Google's FAQs for more details and to enroll their devices for access.