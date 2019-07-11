Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney Parks
save
Save
share

Disney’s 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' ride opens December 5th

Galaxy's Edge visitors will battle their way to a secret base to meet Rey and General Organa.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
40m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Disney Parks

Disney's new Star Wars-theme park, Galaxy's Edge, will get its second ride before the year is up. Today, Disney Parks announced that "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" will arrive in Florida at Walt Disney World Resort on December 5th -- Walt Disney's birthday. Immediately after the ride debuts in Florida, the team will head to California, where they'll unveil it at Disneyland Resort on January 17th.

In a blog post, Disney Parks said "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" will "blur the lines between fantasy and reality." On the way to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base, visitors will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of Resistance heroes, they'll break out, protect the base and stay ahead of Kylo Ren.

Galaxy's Edge opened this past May, and currently, its only ride is "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run." "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" was promised as the other premier ride, and Disney previously described it as "the biggest and most immersive Disney Parks attraction ever." With these two rides in place, the park is beginning to take shape.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr