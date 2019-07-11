Tell us: How good are Grado Labs’ first wireless headphones?

Senior Editor Billy Steele knew it was only a matter of time before Grado Labs released a pair of wireless headphones showcasing the company's distinct open backed design and stellar sound quality. When the GW100 was released in March, he approved of how light and comfortable the set was, as well as its better-than-expected battery life. However, he was less thrilled by the build quality and reliance on micro-USB charging. He also saw very little need for headphones that were both wireless and open-backed. Despite delivering solid audio quality across musical genres and a great fit, the GW100 was unable to earn a score higher than 80.
Though there are currently no user reviews of the GW100 on its product page, there was some feedback in the comments section of the review. At least three users expressed concerns about build quality, while others agreed that the sound quality of the headphones was exceptional. However, some commenters wanted more information about the Bluetooth codecs used by the GW100 and, more importantly for gamers, if there was any latency. If you own a pair of GW100 headphones, help out your fellow readers by leaving a detailed user review for them on our product page: Is there latency? How pleased are you with the audio fidelity? And do you have any concerns about the build quality?
Your review could be included in an upcoming review roundup article, so make sure to include all the specifics!
Note: Comments have been turned off for this post; please contribute your thoughts on our GW100 product page!