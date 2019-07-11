Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Donald Trump is 'not a fan' of cryptocurrency, Facebook Libra

Having a value that is 'based on thin air' bothers the president.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chesnot via Getty Images

Just hours after a "social media summit," the president's Twitter account posted a thread aimed at, of all things, cryptocurrency. After starting off by claiming he's "not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air" Trump took specific aim at Facebook's new effort Libra.

In the series of tweets he said "Facebook Libra's "virtual currency" will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International." What does this mean for possible regulation of cryptocurrency in general and Facebook's digital currency specifically? Until there's actual policy in place, it's difficult to know.

A Libra hearing in front of the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs is scheduled to take place next week on July 16th.

Source: Donald Trump (Twitter)
Coverage: Reuters, CNBC
In this article: business, entertainment, facebook
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr