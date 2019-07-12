TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives next March with nearly 50 games

The US lineup includes already-teased games like R-Type and Ys Book I & II, not to mention other top titles like Bonk's Revenge and Space Harrier. On the PC Engine side, you'll have big titles like Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Akumajo Dracula X Chi No Rondo), Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Daimakaimura) and Ninja Gaiden (Ninja Rykenden), among others. Kotaku noted that you'll even get a previously very rare game, the shoot-em-up Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire.

There's no US pricing yet, although the Japanese version costs roughly $100. That's a lot to pay if you aren't completely sold on the games, especially with Nintendo and Sega systems in the mix. Look at it this way, though: if you wished you had a TurboGrafx when you were a kid but couldn't get one the first time around, this is your chance to set things right.