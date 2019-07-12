TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives next March with nearly 50 games

Konami's attempt to ride the retro console bandwagon, the TurboGrafx-16 mini, now has a release date and a rather hefty game list. The company has revealed that the mini will be available exclusively through Amazon on March 19th, 2020, with pre-orders starting July 15th. While the designs will vary depending on which region you hail from, you'll have access to just shy of 50 games (there are a few duplicates, despite Konami's claims) split between the US' TurboGrafx lineup and Japan's PC Engine catalog.
The US lineup includes already-teased games like R-Type and Ys Book I & II, not to mention other top titles like Bonk's Revenge and Space Harrier. On the PC Engine side, you'll have big titles like Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Akumajo Dracula X Chi No Rondo), Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Daimakaimura) and Ninja Gaiden (Ninja Rykenden), among others. Kotaku noted that you'll even get a previously very rare game, the shoot-em-up Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire.
There's no US pricing yet, although the Japanese version costs roughly $100. That's a lot to pay if you aren't completely sold on the games, especially with Nintendo and Sega systems in the mix. Look at it this way, though: if you wished you had a TurboGrafx when you were a kid but couldn't get one the first time around, this is your chance to set things right.