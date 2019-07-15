What's on TV: Shazam!

This week more than one non-MCU superhero film that's worth watching is available, as Shazam! is released in 4K (and 3D, if you prefer), on disc and digital, and Fast Color makes its debut. On cable, Fear the Walking Dead is coming to a midseason break on AMC and Killjoys is back, while Suits kicks off a new season and spawns a spin-off, Pearson.

On streaming, Netflix is all over the place, dropping off new episodes for Queer Eye, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and Money Heist. For gamers, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a Switch exclusive. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).