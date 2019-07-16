Sony's A7R Mark IV mirrorless camera packs a 61-megapixel sensor

Despite the extremely high resolution, the A7R IV can capture images at 10 fps in continuous AF tracking mode, and let you capture up to 68 images in a burst. That's a lot, considering the size of the images. It has 567 full-frame phase detection AF points (325 in crop sensor mode), and 425 contrast AF points.

That allows for 100 percent autofocus coverage, allowing for accurate focus even at the edges of the frame. And naturally, it features real-time Eye AF -- both for humans and pets -- thanks to the advanced, latest-generation BIONZ X image processor.

Sony has also redesigned the body with a larger, deeper grip, fixing one of the most complained-about issues on the last model, the A7R III. It has a five-axis image stabilizer that should be handy for both movies and stills, along with an all-new 5.76 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder -- the highest resolution yet on a Sony camera. The rear display is fully touch-enabled, but doesn't spin around 180 degrees for vloggers, unfortunately.

For video, it can handle 4K at 30 fps, with S-Log2/3 capability and HDR recording and no pixel binning in Super 35mm mode. What's more, the A7R IV supports real time Eye AF in movie mode, making it the first Sony camera with this capability. You also get touch tracking functionality, letting you shift focus from one subject to another by selecting them on the display.

It's not clear yet if full-frame capture is supported, but if so, it will no doubt do so with significant pixel binning. Sony also didn't say whether it will support 10-bit 4K capture, so that's a pretty good sign that it won't.

Another first for video: The Sony A7R IV has an all-new digital audio interface, along with a $350 microphone with its own AD converter. With the audio interface, you can not only adjust levels directly on the mic, but change the relative directionality (shotgun to omni), thanks to the eight mic capsules and an advanced digital signal processor. That keeps you a bit locked in the Sony system for maximum quality.

Other features include faster data transfer via USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and WiFi, dual UHS II SD card slots, an upgraded grip and dust & moisture resistance. The price looks pretty fair for what it is: $3,500 US ($4,500 Canadian).