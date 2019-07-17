Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Handout . / Reuters
save
Save
share

Hulu will add NASA TV to its lineup of live channels

Several NASA series and events will also be available on demand.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
50m ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Handout . / Reuters

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, you'll have another way to tune into NASA TV's live stream. Hulu will carry the feed on its live TV service as of July 19th, and a selection of video-on-demand material will arrive on the platform this week.

Among the series and events you'll be able to check out on demand are Earth Views, NASA's Look at 50 Years of Apollo, the Emmy-nominated InSight Mars Landing, SpaceX Dragon Crew Capsule and the TESS launch. Hulu plans to stream an array of other space-themed content over the next couple of weeks, including The Last Man (July 18th), Apollo 11 (July 20th), Planet 51 (July 23rd) and After Darkness (July 29).

Via: NASA (Twitter)
In this article: entertainment, hulu, nasa, nasa tv, nasatv, space, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr