Tesla is raising the price of its 'full self-driving' package by $1,000

Upon being called out for the price increase -- "The features better back that price up mister," a follower replied in a tweet -- Musk has revealed that the company also expects to make Enhanced Summon widely available at around the same time. See, Tesla hasn't exactly achieved full autonomy yet, so its "full self-driving" package doesn't give its vehicles level 5 autonomy at this point in time.

Instead, the package includes access to the most advanced driverless features the company has already released and will release in the future. Those include Navigate on Autopilot and Enhanced Summon, which will be able to call Tesla vehicles from parking spaces. Enhanced Summon's release was already pushed back in the past, so there's always a chance that it might not come out on August 16th. The package's price increase, however, will probably push through regardless of the feature's status.

Cost of Tesla full self-driving option increasing by ~$1000 on August 16 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2019