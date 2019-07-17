The Morning After: Elon Musk's plan to plug a computer into your brain

What does it mean to be better, faster, stronger when money is no object?The tech elite athletes use

We asked five elite runners, all of whom are flush with sponsorship deals and prize money, on what they use to train, and how they protect their most important piece of equipment: their bodies.

It's like a sewing machine. Sort of.Elon Musk's Neuralink plans to install brain-computer interfaces in humans next year

Two years ago, we heard about Elon Musk investing heavily in Neuralink, a company dedicated to building a device that links human brains to computers. Now, it has unveiled the "threads" and other hardware that it says can actually do the job. So far it has been done in rats, and according to Musk, "a monkey has been able to control the computer with its brain."

Thanks to a robot carefully inserting the wires near groups of neurons, the hope is that not only will it assist patients in restoring things like movement or sight, but possibly help humanity keep pace with AI.

In other Elon Musk news.Tesla workers claim tape quick fixes during Model 3 production

A handful of employees who work in Tesla's open-air GA4 production tent told CNBC that they used electrical tape to quickly repair cracks on plastic brackets and housings and worked through extreme heat, cold and wild-fire smoke. A Tesla spokesperson said that the employees' reports were "misleading and do not reflect our manufacturing practices or what it's like to work at Tesla."

Evija.Lotus' all-electric hypercar fully charges in nine minutes

This Evija is the first Lotus with an electrified powertrain, capable of 1,973 HP. It's inspired by race cars inside and out, but one distinguishing feature has to do with a different kind of speed. If plugged into an 800kW charger (none exist, but you don't have $2.1 million to buy the car, anyway), it's theoretically capable of fully charging the battery in under ten minutes. Using the 350kW chargers you can actually find in some places, it would take 18 minutes and offer up to 270 miles of range.

Something for casual runners, marathoners and everyone in between.The best GPS running watches for 2019

Engadget editor-in-chief and volunteer running coach Dana Wollman: "I often get asked which GPS watch to buy. (People also ask what I'm wearing and the answer is: All of them. I am testing all of them.) Without further ado, I bring you capsule reviews of four running watches, each of which I ultimately recommend; none of which is perfect. There are at least two watches on this list I like so much I switch back and forth between them in my own training."

Uh-oh.Is the Netflix business model bad news for indie games?

A lot of details are up in the air when it comes to subscription deals in the coming gaming generation. Indie developers are at the forefront, negotiating their games away and hopefully getting plenty in return.

The show premiered two years ago.Netflix edits '13 Reasons Why' suicide scene

If you decide to rewatch the first season of 13 Reasons Why, don't expect to see the controversial three-minute-long scene showing Hanna taking her own life in graphic detail. Netflix and the team behind the show have decided to tone down that part of the episode ahead of the third season's debut, following advice from medical experts.

Ready for photographers and videographers.A closer look at Sony's A7R IV full-frame, 61-megapixel mirrorless camera

At an event in New York City, the company introduced its A7R IV, a full-frame mirrorless camera that comes with a whopping 61-megapixel Exmor R sensor. Sony says this new shooter is all about offering "medium-format-level" image quality in a package that's both compact and lightweight. The A7R IV is set to arrive in September for $3,500 (body only), while the ECM-B1M digital shotgun mic will be available at the same time for $350.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.