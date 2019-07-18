GM will help Chevy EV owners find certified home charger installers

General Motors wants to make it easier for Chevy EV-owners to charge their vehicles at home. Customers will soon be able to visit the Chevrolet.com Charging Page and search for certified charger installers. They'll be able to fill in details about their home, compare quotes and contact an installer from the page. Chevy hopes the new feature (the result of a partnership with Qmerit) will convince more people to buy EVs.
According to the company, the perceived difficulty of installing an at-home charging station prevents some consumers from taking the plunge. "We're excited that our Chevrolet Bolt EV owners can now enjoy the ease and accessibility of at-home charging," said Kelly Helfrich, manager of GM's EV infrastructure. "This is an important step forward on our journey toward a world with zero emissions." It could also be a helpful sales incentive when GM's EV tax credit runs dry sometime next year.