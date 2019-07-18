Samsung launches high-capacity smartphone RAM built for 5G and AI

Like the LPDDR4X RAM, the component is built on Samsung' second-gen 10-nanometer chip. It was designed, however, to be around 1.3 times faster. In a 12GB package with eight 12Gb chips, the component will allow phones to transfer a whopping 44GB of data or around 12 full-HD movies, based on Samsung's computation, in a single second. Further, the new component uses 30 percent less power than its predecessor. Samsung says those characteristics will give next-gen flagship phones the capabilities they need "to fully leverage 5G and AI capabilities like ultra-high-definition video recording and machine learning, while greatly extending the battery life"

Samsung's memory business has been suffering in recent months due to a drop in prices and sales, so it's no surprise that it's been ramping things up in that department. In fact, the conglomerate is planning to develop a 16Gb LPDDR5 next year for smartphones with even more advanced features.