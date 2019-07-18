Time says its AR depiction of Apollo 11 is the 'most accurate' yet

It's billed as the most accurate 3D recreation of the landing to date. Industrial Light and Magic's John Knoll reproduced the lander's flight path by sourcing NASA telemetry paths, with camera placement chosen by studying lunar landmarks. The visuals for the Moon, meanwhile, come from both Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter data as well as computer vision techniques to insert minor details based on photographs. Armstrong's suit is a digitization straight from the Smithsonian.

This won't be the most dramatic Apollo 11 depiction when you're staring at your phone. However, the AR should give you a sense of presence that you wouldn't get just by watching a video. You can also expect more experiences like this. Time's Immersive app is only just getting started, and you'll see more definitive moments reproduced in AR well after Apollo 11's anniversary is over.