Earlier this year YouTube announced an exclusive 13-game streaming deal with Major League Baseball -- and it's starting today. If you're in the USA, Canada or Puerto Rico you'll be able to watch a live MLB game of the week, every week of the regular season, no fees or sign-in required. And you won't be able to watch these games anywhere else. Today's game -- Dodgers vs Phillies -- starts at 12:30pm ET / 09:30am PT. Head over to YouTube's MLB channel to watch it live.