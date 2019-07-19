2020 Corvette moves the engine back and adds over-the-air updates

A Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 responds faster and reads the road better, while the front suspension lift can push the nose up by 40mm in under three seconds. It will work at speeds up to 24 MPH, and in order to clear pesky speedbumps, potholes or driveways it can even remember problematic locations based on GPS and adjust automatically.

Like the 2020 Cadillac CT5, this will be one of the first GM models built on its new "digital vehicle platform" that is supposed to minimize wiring, speed up signal transmission and allow for over-the-air updates that improve the vehicle's capabilities. It's added two more driver mode options, with a "Z mode" named after the famous performance packages that adds tweaking of the engine and transmission response, plus My Mode, which is configurable and can link the personalized settings to an individual key fob.

After years of waiting, the C8 Corvette is finally real, but we'll have to wait for some seat time to know how well it continues the model's legacy.