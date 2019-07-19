US Netflix subscribers can finally watch Eurovision replays

This won't be as thrilling as watching live (just wait for the US version of the contest in 2021), but it's still a big deal given the scope. The 2019 event had 182 million viewers across 40 countries. Although the US isn't nearly as engrossed in the event as other parts of the world, it's bound to have some fans -- and a presence on Netflix might reel in newcomers who may not have seen more than brief, ridiculous clips until now.

Fans in the USA react to the news that all 3 shows from the 2019 #Eurovision Song Contest are available to binge watch on @Netflix in the 🇺🇸 from Monday 22nd July!💻



👉https://t.co/pK9tpGuVJ4 pic.twitter.com/zJzaQrmo1b — Eurovision (@Eurovision) July 19, 2019